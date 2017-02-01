Berkeley students to protest Milo Yiannopoulos

BERKELEY (KRON) — Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos is expected to be met by protests when he speaks Wednesday at the University of California at Berkeley.

Protests broke out just two weeks ago on the UC Davis campus when he was scheduled to speak. The rowdy protests actually prompted campus Republicans to cancel his appearance at the last minute.

The UC Berkeley visit is sponsored by the campus Republican club and is the last stop on Yiannopoulos’s cross-country tour that has sparked protests and sporadic violence.

Nearly 100 professors have joined students at Berkeley, calling for the event’s cancellation. But university officials say it will be allowed in the name of free speech.

Fans and foes agree that Yiannopoulos specializes in controversy. He is a self-proclaimed internet troll who has been criticized as racist, misogynist and white supremacist.

Yiannopoulos rejects those accusations.

