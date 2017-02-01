First storm of February to drench Bay Area

By Published:
Rain drops bead on a car window below the Golden Gate Bridge Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Sausalito, Calif. El Nino storms lined up in the Pacific, promising to drench parts of the West for more than two weeks and increasing fears of mudslides and flash floods in regions stripped bare by wildfires. Stronger systems are predicted starting Tuesday following light rain a day earlier. At least two more storms are expected to follow on Wednesday and Thursday, possibly bringing as much as 3 inches of rain. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(KRON) — The first storm of February picks up where January’s rain left off.

Today’s rain should move along the coast during the 6:00 p.m. commute. The roads will be wet, so drive cautiously.

Rain will be light then intensifies as the night progresses. Expect heavy rain during the Thursday morning commute.

In addition to the rain, we will also have to deal with strong winds. Expect gusts to over 40 mph in the valleys and over 50 mph in the hills. There is a Wind Advisory in effect from 10:00 tonight until 3:00 AM Friday.

Be mindful of downed trees and power lines on the road.

