First storm of February to drench Bay Area

(KRON) — The first storm of February picks up where January’s rain left off.

Today’s rain should move along the coast during the 6:00 p.m. commute. The roads will be wet, so drive cautiously.

Rain will be light then intensifies as the night progresses. Expect heavy rain during the Thursday morning commute.

In addition to the rain, we will also have to deal with strong winds. Expect gusts to over 40 mph in the valleys and over 50 mph in the hills. There is a Wind Advisory in effect from 10:00 tonight until 3:00 AM Friday.

Be mindful of downed trees and power lines on the road.

Rain will return starting late on Wednesday to the San Francisco and Monterey Bay Region. #cawx #bayarea pic.twitter.com/umpKTzAtBh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 1, 2017