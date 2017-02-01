Groundhog Day hotels pricier than Super Bowl

By Published:
Photo Courtesy of CNN
Photo Courtesy of CNN

PENNSYLVANIA (KRON)- Some people are willing to pay top dollar to get a glimpse of one groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, in Pennsylvania.

Groundhog Day is Thursday and hotel prices to stay in Punxsutawney where Phil appears, are around 450 dollars, according to hotel website Trivago.

By comparison, a hotel room in Houston, where the Super Bowl 51 game happens Sunday, costs about 340 dollars.

Hotel prices to stay in the Punxsutawney area are cheaper once Groundhog Day ends, according to Trivago.

The hotel site says the average hotel price falls more than 300 dollars.

