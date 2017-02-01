Judge orders psychological hearing for Widow of Orlando shooter

OAKLAND (BCN) — A federal magistrate in Oakland Wednesday ordered a psychological evaluation for the widow of a man who shot and killed 49 people in a Florida nightclub last year.

Noor Salman, 30, is accused of aiding and abetting a foreign terrorist organization and obstructing an investigation into her husband Omar Mateen’s attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12.

Along with the 49 killed, 53 other people were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Mateen died in a shootout with police after the attack.

Salman was arrested last month in Rodeo, where she was staying with her mother and her 4-year-old son. If convicted, she could face a sentence of life in prison.

U.S. Magistrate Sallie Kim’s order came during a bail hearing when she accepted a probation officer’s recommendation for the evaluation. The

officer told Kim during the hearing that Salman had “a very depressed affect” and has been on suicide watch.

Kim did not set a future date for discussion of when Salman may be transferred to federal court in Florida to face the charges.

Prosecutor Sarah Sweeney told Kim that at the end of 16 hours of interrogation, Salman admitted that she was aware that her husband left their

home on June 11 with a rifle and a backpack full of ammunition.

Defense attorney Charles Swift said that Salman was in a fragile mental state and had been abused by Mateen. Swift said that she should be entitled to relief into the custody of her mother because “when you remove the batterer, you remove the risk and the risk to society.”

Outside of court, defense attorney Linda Moreno said, “We believe she does not pose any risk nor did she have any knowledge of what this man was going to do. She needs to be home with her mother and her son.”