Man accused of impersonating officer to meet women

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man with a history of impersonating police officers and first responders is in custody after an encounter with a female USF student who became suspicious and called police.

University of South Florida police officers say they responded to an incident involving Christopher Levins, age 19, who recently visited the USF campus to meet a female student he met on the internet.

USF police say Levins is known to have a history of impersonating police officers and first responders. Police say Levins uses social media to lure and impress women.

When he visited USF, police say he was wearing a white polo style shirt with a red embroidered emblem, and black slacks and boots. He was also wearing an earpiece that is similar to one worn by law enforcement personnel.

The female student was not harmed during her encounters with Levins, but decided to contact USF police because she thought Levins’ actions and demeanor seemed suspicious.

USF police identified Levins and discovered he was on probation and was in violation of probation. Levins was taken into custody.

USF police are asking anyone who may have had similar experiences or has information about Levins to call Detective Pearson with USF police at (813) 974-2628.

WFLA.com checked Florida Department of Corrections online records, which say Levins was sentenced on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer, unauthorized use of a driver’s license or ID, and two charges of felon with a gun or concealed weapon or ammo. The offenses were committed on November 16, 2015 in Alachua County and on April 2, 2016 in St. Johns County.

USF police encourage campus community members to be aware of suspicious activities and report suspicious activities to the police department.

Students are encouraged to remember the following safety tips-

Do not engage with a person who is acting suspiciously.

Notify police if anyone or anything looks out of place.

Report suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.

Be prepared to provide police with a description of the subject such as the following: gender, race, approximate age, approximate weight & height, hair color & length, clothing type and other noticeable features (glasses, scars, tattoos, dental features, etc.)

Be vigilant and keenly aware of the environment around you.

Use the USF SAFE Team safety escort service when on campus (974-SAFE).