Mountain View police searching for missing 12-year-old boy last seen at school

By Published:
missing

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Mountain View police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen at school, according to a tweet from police.

Christopher Moreno was last seen at around 2 p.m. at Graham Middle School wearing a white sweatshirt that says, “Walden.”

If you see him, you are asked to call police at 650-903-6395.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s