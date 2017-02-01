MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Mountain View police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen at school, according to a tweet from police.

Christopher Moreno was last seen at around 2 p.m. at Graham Middle School wearing a white sweatshirt that says, “Walden.”

If you see him, you are asked to call police at 650-903-6395.

