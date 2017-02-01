Multiple boats catch fire at Santa Cruz Harbor

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)- Three boats caught fire and one sunk Tuesday morning in Santa Cruz, according to officials with the Santa Cruz Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 5:56 a.m. at the harbor near 601 Brommer Street.

When fire crews arrived at the “U” dock in the upper harbor, they found multiple boats on fire.

The blaze spread and people inside neighboring boats were evacuated.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze within 25 minutes, according to fire officials.

Crews and multiple agencies worked to restore the area in a manner that protected the surrounding environment, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.