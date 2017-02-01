SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 has received so many emails from viewers complaining about people running red lights in San Francisco.

But it is not drivers they are complaining about.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

In San Francisco, stopping for red lights or pedestrians in crosswalks is not an option for bicyclists.

It’s the law.

Apparently in #SF stopping for red lights or pedestrians in crosswalks is optional for some bicyclists pic.twitter.com/IgYU4GoaCB — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) February 2, 2017

