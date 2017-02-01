People Behaving Badly: Bicyclists running red lights in San Francisco

By and Published:
ef831d0089254f579ec4e00ed9e57e69

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 has received so many emails from viewers complaining about people running red lights in San Francisco.

But it is not drivers they are complaining about.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

In San Francisco, stopping for red lights or pedestrians in crosswalks is not an option for bicyclists.

It’s the law.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s