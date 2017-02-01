San Francisco’s pop up pet adoption center

By Published: Updated:
san francisco adoption dog center

(KRON) Looking to adopt a new best friend? San Francisco’s SPCA has open a pop-up adoption center in the Embarcadero Center.

The Pop-Up Adoption Center is open at Two Embarcadero Center weekdays February 1 – 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors will meet adorable, adoptable animals and participate in fun events designed to introduce potential adopters to their new best friend.

“This Pop-Up will help our rescue animals meet potential adopters who might not otherwise visit our adoption centers” explained Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, SF SPCA President. “Outreach events like this help our efforts to find homes for more than 5,500 animals every year. We invite people to visit on their lunch break or after work, and our expert adoptions counselors will help them find their perfect match!’”

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s