Santa Clara County to sue President Trump over immigration order

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The Santa Clara Board of Supervisors approved a lawsuit Tuesday night that will be filed against President Trump challenging his immigration policy.

The lawsuit is in response to the executive order that President trump signed on Jan. 25, which withholds federal money to cities that fail to comply with federal law.

Santa Clara County receives about $1 billion in federal funding, largely to support critical health and human services for the most vulnerable members of our community, according to County Counsel James Williams.

San Francisco is also suing President Trump over the same order. The city filed that lawsuit on Tuesday.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera says the order is unconstitutional and is an attempt to deprive cities billions of federal dollars due to their sanctuary city status.

Santa Clara County officials also say they believe the order is unconstitutional and “threatens to cripple state and local governments that do not participate in his aggressive approach to immigration enforcement.”

Three states, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, have also filed legal challenges to President Trump’s executive orders.

More details on the lawsuit will be released when the lawsuit is filed later this week.