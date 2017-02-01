Sierra LaMar murder trial Day 3 in tweets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom for Day 3 of the Sierra LaMar murder trial.

We are keeping a running tab of his live Twitter updates and the prosecution and defense argue their cases:

SierraLaMar/AntolinGarciaTorres murder ttial resumes. Day 3. Sheriffs Deputy 1st witness. He was among 1st responders as Sierra dissppeared pic.twitter.com/YsVKnWQfXd — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 1, 2017

Jury in #SierraLaMar case hearing of search for Sierra’s phone. Deputy following location of ‘pings’ to track location. Did not hear ringing pic.twitter.com/8tM62YRGJp — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 1, 2017

THE LATEST: Sierra LaMar murder trial

Jury in #SierraLaMar case hearing of search for Sierra's phone. Deputy following location of 'pings' to track location. Did not hear ringing pic.twitter.com/8tM62YRGJp — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 1, 2017