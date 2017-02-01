BERKELEY (KRON) — Social media is reacting to the violent UC Berkeley protest against Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos.
Here are some tweets:
.@UCBerkeley Lockdown order for campus buildings still in effect
— UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) February 2, 2017
The fires at Berkeley are getting more coverage than when a Milo fan shot a student in WA, aren’t they?
— Jonathan Cohn (@JonathanCohn) February 2, 2017
A speech by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley was canceled after protests erupted on campus https://t.co/o1DmYfGZjX pic.twitter.com/m6xbmsMBMf
— CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2017
I’m a gay man, who doesn’t want to die from radical Islam. I support gay men, like Milo, who help fight Sharia Law.#Berkeley #MiloAtCal
— Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) February 2, 2017
Milo supporter punched in the face by terrorist rioters at UC Berkeley. Oh, but we’re the hateful ones. #MiloAtCal pic.twitter.com/FGVoPOQ9qn
— Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) February 2, 2017
The sad thing about the #milo cancelation at UC Berkeley is the students raised the staggering money to pay for security to host. Just sad.
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 2, 2017
Oh look, a UC Berkeley protest. That’s original.
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 2, 2017
this is not good https://t.co/pR87n38oVr
— Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) February 2, 2017
FB post from #MiloYiannopoulos after destructive demonstrations cancelled his event at UC Berkeley pic.twitter.com/bKdIXL27yR
— Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) February 2, 2017
#MiloYiannopoulos event at UC Berkeley has been cancelled. Protesters are throwing fireworks and explosives at police, who R using tear gas
— Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) February 2, 2017
Young girl doing nothing, has head smashed with a pole then she’s tear gassed by #antifa hello @ucdp_cal @UCBerkeley #UCBerkeley #MiloAtCal pic.twitter.com/VSFW5A6fDO
— Patriotic Rosie (@almostjingo) February 2, 2017