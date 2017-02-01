BERKELEY (KRON) — Social media is reacting to the violent UC Berkeley protest against Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Here are some tweets:

.@UCBerkeley Lockdown order for campus buildings still in effect — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) February 2, 2017

The fires at Berkeley are getting more coverage than when a Milo fan shot a student in WA, aren’t they? — Jonathan Cohn (@JonathanCohn) February 2, 2017

A speech by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley was canceled after protests erupted on campus https://t.co/o1DmYfGZjX pic.twitter.com/m6xbmsMBMf — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2017

I’m a gay man, who doesn’t want to die from radical Islam. I support gay men, like Milo, who help fight Sharia Law.#Berkeley #MiloAtCal — Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) February 2, 2017

Milo supporter punched in the face by terrorist rioters at UC Berkeley. Oh, but we’re the hateful ones. #MiloAtCal pic.twitter.com/FGVoPOQ9qn — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) February 2, 2017

The sad thing about the #milo cancelation at UC Berkeley is the students raised the staggering money to pay for security to host. Just sad. — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 2, 2017

Oh look, a UC Berkeley protest. That’s original. — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 2, 2017

this is not good https://t.co/pR87n38oVr — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) February 2, 2017

FB post from #MiloYiannopoulos after destructive demonstrations cancelled his event at UC Berkeley pic.twitter.com/bKdIXL27yR — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) February 2, 2017

#MiloYiannopoulos event at UC Berkeley has been cancelled. Protesters are throwing fireworks and explosives at police, who R using tear gas — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) February 2, 2017

