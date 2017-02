SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich the latest on the Raiders move, the Super Bowl and Marshawn Lynch.

It’s getting even more unlikely for the Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas. Now, how about the San Diego Raiders?

Rob Gronkowski stars in a hilarious new commercial that mocks the Madden Curse.

Marshawn Lynch went to Houston for the Super Bowl, but ended up in the wrong Houston.