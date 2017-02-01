Three suspects robbed man of cell phone in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO- (KRON) Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a man of his cellphone Tuesday morning in South San Francisco.

The robbery happened at 7:50 a.m. near the 1100 block of Mission Road in South San Francisco.

The victim was walking on the Centennial Trail, when the suspects allegedly approached him from behind and grabbed his cellphone, according to police.

The suspects fled on foot toward Mission Road.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 to 25 years old who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 to 130 pounds, has short brown hair, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red design on the back.

The second suspect is described as a black man between 18 to 25 years old who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 to 130 pounds, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The third suspect is described as a man who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 to 130 pounds, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or (650)

952-2244.