VIDEO: Sacramento-area father dies after tooth infection spreads to lungs

vlcsnap-2017-02-01-22h31m08s5

 

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A Sacramento-area family is grieving the loss of a young father, who died early Monday after a tooth infection spread to his lungs.

The family of four is forever torn apart as a result of the tooth infection. Twenty-six-year-old Vadim Kondratyuk spent four days in a Utah hospital bed before taking his last breath.

He died early Monday morning.

Doctors told his family the tooth infection spread to his lungs and eventually stopped his heart.

KTXL contributed to this report.

