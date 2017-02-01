Warriors center Zaza Pachulia sidelined at least a week

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia (27) drives past Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) for a score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia has a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder and will be sidelined for at least a week.

He underwent an MRI exam Tuesday and expressed his relief a day later that the injury wasn’t more serious. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated after a week. Pachulia made a diving play to secure a steal in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 113-111 victory at Portland, and his outstretched right arm landed awkwardly and his shoulder made contact with the ball.

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry was set to play Wednesday night against his hometown Hornets at Oracle Arena.

Already down big man David West, Golden State is short-handed. West was scheduled to have a follow-up X-ray later Wednesday on a non-displaced fracture of his left thumb suffered Jan. 18 against Oklahoma City.

