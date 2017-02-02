1 person killed in hit-and-run crash on Hwy 101 in Novato

NOVATO (KRON) — All lanes of Highway 101 in Novato have reopened after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol received a call at 1:06 a.m. about a person down on the roadway on U.S. Highway 101, just south of Atherton Avenue, according to officials.

Crews closed the number four southbound lane, as well as the Atherton Avenue on ramp, CHP officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

At 4:38 a.m., crews had cleared the scene, canceled a previously issued Sig-alert and reopened all roads, officials said.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

