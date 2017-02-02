18 year-old man shot and killed in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (KRON) — A young man was found shot to death in front of his home Wednesday evening.

The man has been identified as 18 year-old Taveon Moore, according to Pittsburg Police.

Moore died from the gunshot wound, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

Pittsburg police received a report of a shooting on the 200 block of Leland Court, officials said.

Officers arrived at the home after 6 p.m. where they found the young man in the front yard, according to Pittsburg Police.

More information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.