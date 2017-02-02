BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old student who supports President Donald Trump was beaten up on the University of California, Berkeley campus a day after violent protests led authorities to cancel a controversial speech.

Jack Palkovic says he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap and on his way to class Thursday when a white SUV slammed to a stop and two young men ran toward him.

One of the men screamed an epithet, grabbed Palkovic’s hat and pummeled him before the two got back in the vehicle and tried to drive away. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attack.

Police arrived, blocked their escape and arrested both men.

Palkovic says he is a member of the college Republicans group and helped organize Wednesday’s event with Milo Yiannopoulos, a polarizing editor of Breitbart News.