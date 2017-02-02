2 arrested after student Trump backer beaten on UC Berkeley campus after protest

A bonfire set by demonstrators protesting a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos burns on Sproul Plaza on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The event was canceled out of safety concerns after protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old student who supports President Donald Trump was beaten up on the University of California, Berkeley campus a day after violent protests led authorities to cancel a controversial speech.

Jack Palkovic says he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap and on his way to class Thursday when a white SUV slammed to a stop and two young men ran toward him.

One of the men screamed an epithet, grabbed Palkovic’s hat and pummeled him before the two got back in the vehicle and tried to drive away. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attack.

Police arrived, blocked their escape and arrested both men.

Palkovic says he is a member of the college Republicans group and helped organize Wednesday’s event with Milo Yiannopoulos, a polarizing editor of Breitbart News.

