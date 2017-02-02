SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Two suspects were arrested for allegedly breaking into several cars in South San Francisco Wednesday night and one suspect is still on the loose, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of several car burglaries near hotels and businesses on Airport Boulevard and South Airport Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

In one of the burglaries, a witness claimed the suspects left in a red minivan driving southbound on South Airport Boulevard. Officers searched the area and found the suspected van in the parking lot of a warehouse.

When an officer tried to contact the people inside the van, the driver left the van. The officer began pursuing the suspect, but the suspect went into a rental car business and stole a Mercedes-Benz from a employee. A second officer arrived on the scene and saw the carjacking.

As the suspect left the scene, he crashed into two cars stopped at a red light and then left the scene of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The officer then began following the suspected car north onto US 101. The suspect’s car stopped and he left it on the freeway near Oyster Point Boulevard, according to police.

The suspect left the car again and South San Francisco police as well as officers from nearby agencies searched the area. They found the suspect hiding under a railway car.

He was apprehended by a S.S.F. police officer and his K-9 partner.

At the warehouse, another suspect was found in the parking lot and taken into custody. A third suspect is wanted in the case and is still on the loose.

The two suspects were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County main jail for charges of multiple felony car burglaries, felony carjacking, felony reckless vehicle pursuit, felony conspiracy, possession of a burglary tool, hit and run and resisting officers while they are trying to do their job.

Items from eight car break-ins were found inside the suspect’s car.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident can call South San Francisco police at (650)877-8900.