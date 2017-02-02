2 arrested in Sonoma County after car chase

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Two men were taken into custody after an off-duty officer spotted a stolen vehicle.

An off-duty Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer noticed a vehicle he believed was stolen around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriffs officials.

The officer alerted Windsor police about the black PT Cruiser in the Home Depot parking lot at 6280 Hembree Lane in Windsor, officials said.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and saw two individuals get into the vehicle and drive it around the parking lot, sheriff’s officials said.

Around 2 p.m., officers tried to stop the vehicle but it immediately drove off through the adjacent Wal-Mart parking lot, according to the officials.

The PT Cruiser exited onto Hembree Lane where the passenger got out the vehicle and took off on foot, sherrif’s officials said.

Detectives detained the suspect later identified as 23 year-old Marco Zarco of Petaluma.

He was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possessing stolen property and violation of probation, sheriff’s officials said.

The vehicle drove off and lead detectives on a pursuit on northbound Highway 101 reaching speeds nearly 100 miles-per-hour.

The vehicle was near the Mendocino County line when the driver pulled over and fled on foot.

The suspect was and identified as 39 year-old Gene Nehf of Petaluma.

He was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, evading and resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant. Nehf was booked into Sonoma County Jail.