2-year-old girl and two others injured in Dublin car crash

DUBLIN (KRON)—A 2-year-old girl and two other people were injured in a car crash in Dublin Thursday morning, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

Crews responded to a reported car accident at 9:17 a.m. on Fallon and Tassajara roads.

When firefighters arrived, they found two-car head-on crash on Tassajara Road near the city of San Ramon border.

Three people were found injured at the scene. One was a female driver inside a minivan. Another was a female driver and her 2-year-old daughter inside a sedan.

The female driver of the minivan was trapped inside.

Dublin car crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Another crew of firefighters arrived to the scene along with an ambulance. They began treating the 2-year-old girl who had major facial and head trauma.

Firefighters began extrication of the driver. An electric extrication tool had to be used to open up the minivan door. The minivan driver was taken to Eden Hospital.

The female driver of the sedan was also taken to Eden Hospital by emergency crews.

California Highway Patrol and Dublin police closed Tassajara Road while they conducted a follow-up investigation.

The 2-year-old girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Her mother is in stable condition. The minivan driver is in critical but stable condition.

Dublin: AM traffic collision on Tassajara Rd injures a two year-old girl & two adults. Details: https://t.co/teJ2Byr0HV pic.twitter.com/OrZJqdonxQ — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) February 2, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js