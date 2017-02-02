Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to Trump: ‘Let’s switch jobs’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Donald Trump took a dig at Arnold Schwarzenegger Thursday morning during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

Schwarzenegger is the new host of “The Apprentice,” the show Trump previously hosted. Trump says that since Schwarzenegger took over, the show’s rating have been down, and Trump asked the audience to “pray for Arnold.”

Shortly afterwards, Schwarzenegger responded to the President in a video on Twitter:

“Hey Donald I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. And then people can finally sleep comfortable again. Hm?”