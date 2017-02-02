BB gun shoots at car on Interstate 680

(KRON)—A suspect fired a BB gun at a car on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the area of Highway 680 and Treat Blvd.

CHP officers found a BB gun was shot from a dark grey Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and a red sticker with “RL” on it in the back window.

The BB gun caused damage to a white Volkswagen. No one inside the Volkswagen was injured

The suspects in the shooting is the white female driver of the Charger who is believed to be in her 30s and a Hispanic man in his 30s sitting in the passenger’s seat.

The whereabouts of the suspects are unknown at this time.

If you know anything about the case, you are asked to call the Martinez CHP at 925-646-4890.