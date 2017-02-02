California at heaviest snowpack in 22 years

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, plunges the survey tube into the snowpack as he conducts the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif. Nothing but good news is expected when California does its next regular Sierra snow surveys after last month's huge storms. The state snow survey on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, is important because California gets about a third of its water from Sierra runoff in typical years. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, plunges the survey tube into the snowpack as he conducts the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif. Nothing but good news is expected when California does its next regular Sierra snow surveys after last month's huge storms. The state snow survey on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, is important because California gets about a third of its water from Sierra runoff in typical years. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

PHILLIPS STATION, Calif. (AP) – California water managers say Sierra Nevada snow drifts are at a drought-busting 173 percent of average, with the most snow recorded since 1995.

State water managers poked rods into drifts as high as tree branches Thursday to measure the snowpack.

The overall snowpack is vital to the state, providing a third of water supplies year-round.

This year’s bountiful snowpack came thanks to one of the stormiest Januarys in decades. The storms brought three-fourths of the state’s normal yearly precipitation in just a few weeks.

Gov. Jerry Brown is expected to wait until the end of the rainy season, in April, to decide whether to lift a drought-emergency in place since 2014.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s