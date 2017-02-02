Dad-to-be killed on his was to job interview in Utah

UTAH (KRON)- A 19-year-old expectant father, who had been missing for six days, was found dead Tuesday evening in Utah.

Johnathan Doerr was last seen Jan. 26 on his way to an interview at Energy Solutions.

Family members say the proud father-to-be was determined to support his family.

“All he ever wanted was a child to be a dad. That’s all he ever wanted,” said his girlfriend Mickey Key.

Doerr’s body was found one mile from Energy Solutions and he never made it to his interview, according to police.

His car got stuck in the snow and police believe he started walking to find help.

The medical examiner is still determining the exact cause of death, but all indications are that Doerr died due to exposure to the cold weather.

Doerr and his unborn daughter formed a bond that though won’t ever break, according to Key.

“She’s already a daddy’s girl,” Key said.

CNN contributed to this article.