Fatal accident closes Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz

UPDATE: One lane of Highway 1 has reopened. Swanton Road is closed.

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)- Highway 1 is closed following a fatal collision in Santa Cruz Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The collision happened around 7:42 a.m., south of where the northern end of Swanton Road connects with Highway 1.

A 61-year-old San Francisco man was driving a Ford Econoline southbound at about 60 miles per hour when he crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north at about the same speed, CHP said.

The driver of the Econoline and the 33-year-old Watsonville man driving the Tahoe were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Two other men in the Tahoe were transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

A traffic alert was issued at 8:35 a.m. because Highway 1 is closed in both directions, according to Caltrans officials.

Caltrans and CHP officials did not provide an estimated time for when the road will reopen.