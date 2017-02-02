Former Redwood City teacher’s aide faces child pornography charges

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A former teacher’s aide convicted of child molestation charges is now facing child pornography charges.

22 year-old Gustabo Rodriguez, a former part-time teacher’s aide at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography on Thursday, according to San Mateo County prosecutors.

Rodriguez pleaded no contest to two felony counts related to sex crimes with a 15-year-old student in October, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez was scheduled for sentencing Thursday on the child molestation charges, but his attorney Steven Chase asked the judge to sentence him at the conclusion of both cases, according to prosecutors.

A preliminary hearing in the child pornography case is set for Feb. 23. The molestation case has been continued to March 9. Rodriguez is being held on $100,000 bail.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez had oral sex with the boy four times and at one time made a video of himself shaving the boy’s pubic hair without the boy’s knowledge.

The video was sent anonymously to a school vice principal, who gave it to Redwood City police in late July, according to prosecutors.

Police had seized a hard drive and laptop of Rodriguez’s in March and in November found the pornography, prosecutors said.

Chase said Rodriguez admitted to the sex acts with the boy and has been “apologetic for what he did.”

“He is a bright young man,” Chase said of Rodriguez. “There isn’t a mean bone in Gustabo’s body.”

According to Chase, Rodriguez is a good person who committed bad acts, rather than a bad person. That’s different than some people Chase’s met whom he would describe as bad, he said.

In the child pornography case, Chase said the defense will be mounting “a vigorous defense.”

“It’s very, very suspicious” because the dates of the internet searches appear to be clustered around one or two days and people who look at pornography don’t look at it for just a couple of days, according to Chase, who specializes in sex crime cases.

A plea bargain has Rodriguez facing two years in prison, but the judge is leaning toward probation, Chase said.

BCN contributed to this report.