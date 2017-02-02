Fresno police shooting violated department policy

By and Published:
fresno-police-shooting

FRESNO (KRON)—A new development Thursday night in a high-profile police shooting out of Fresno.

An independent auditor says two officers who shot and killed a 19-year-old man violated police department policy.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop and footage shows noble repeatedly refusing to follow their commands.

The auditor concluded the shooting was not within Fresno police policy.

This finding goes against what the police chief has stated.

Noble’s parents have filed wrongful death lawsuits against the city.

