OAKLAND (KRON)—A homeless encampment has taken over an Oakland park and Thursday the city got rid of the encampment.

Public works crews were clearing things out of Grove Shafter Park.

The land is supposed to be a dog park.

Earlier this week, the Public Works Department deemed the site uninhabitable citing numerous health code violations and gave the people living there 72-hours to vacate.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts was at the park on Thursday as people were being moved out.