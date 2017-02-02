Houston-based Sport Star’s gear protecting players in big game

Alyssa Orange, Nexstar Media Published: Updated:
sports-star-chin-strap

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Houston-based Sport Star Athletics promises safety, innovation and quality in their gear and their dedication has taken them all the way to Super Bowl LI.

Founded in 1991, Sport Star has become one of the leading brands for chin straps and other athletic gear.

To make their chin strap the safest in the business, they constantly adapt to the changing needs of the football industry.

Every single chin strap goes through a system of checks and balances to ensure that users are getting a top-notch, quality product.

Sport Star has clients on all levels of the game, from youth to the NFL.

Twenty-six Patriots players and nine Falcons players wear Sport Star including big-names like Rob Gronkowski, Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount.

“They believe in it,” said James Roark, promotional director for Sport Star. “It causes them less headaches in terms of making sure helmets are staying on.”

Sport Star is excited to see their equipment in action on football’s biggest stage Sunday.

Roark said, “Safety is No. 1 for us, and the fact that we can see so many of those players on the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons wear our gear gives us that sense of pride.”

All the chinstraps are all handmade and Sport Star is able to put together 500 chinstraps a day during their busy season.

