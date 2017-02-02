SAN JOSE (KRON) — The cost of housing in the Bay Area, as we all know, is skyrocket high.

It has forced scores of people to live without a home.

In Santa Clara County, a recent survey shows more than 6,000 people in the county are homeless. And 23 percent of them are living in their cars, vans, and RVs.

On Thursday night, Lydia Pantazes introduced us to the so-called “vehicular homeless.”

“It’s kind of messy right now, but you’re welcome to take a look,” Salvador Sanchez said.

They say there is no place like home.

But for Sanchez, home is on four wheels.

He has been living in his RV for more than six years.

“It’s a small kitchen but it works for me,” Sanchez said.

He has all the necessities.

“This is a seating area,” Sanchez said. “I can have up to two visitors, and it’s great because me and my wife, we can just sit here and have dinner.”

His wife of 39 years, Elaine, lives next door in her own RV.

“Some people’s parents have two different bedrooms,” Elaine said. “It is a space issue. We’re living, not camping.”

“I’m too noisy when I sleep,” Sanchez added. “I snore too much….Happy wife, happy life.”

A plumber by trade, Sanchez lost his job after a series of injuries.

“It’s difficult to admit to yourself that you can’t earn a lot of money and now you’re at the mercy of the county or the state,” Sanchez said.

Elaine also worked, but the couple lived paycheck to paycheck and could no longer afford the skyrocketing rent in San Jose where the average for a two-bedroom apartment is just over $2,800 a month, according to the San Jose Housing Market Update.

“I did work when we first went homeless,” Elaine said. “I worked for a full year living in the RV, yes.”

Then Elaine was laid off, and now, she can’t work due to medical reasons.

Salvador and Elaine are one of more than 1,500 people living in vans, cars, trucks, or RVs in Santa Clara County.

While living in an RV is better for the Sanchez family than living on the street, it is still a challenge.

“You worry about who is walking around outside,” Elaine said. “You worry if the police are going to make you move.”

“The hardest thing to have and do when you have an RV is your gonna have to find a place to sleep at night and that’s going to be difficult because there’s many places that will not allow you to sleep overnight,” Sanchez said.

Neither Santa Clara County nor San Jose has a permanent program which allows the vehicular homeless to stay in county or city-owned parking lots overnight.

But a coalition of churches in the area known as the Winter Faith Collaborative does allow people to park in certain church parking lots, but it’s only a winter program.

“What they really need basically is a safe place, away from harassment,” Winter Faith Collaborative member Phil Mastrocola said.

Mastrocola has been lobbying for a permit program that would allow people to park in county or city-operated lots overnight, a program already implemented in other California cities, such as San Diego and Santa Barbara.

“People will make sure their cars are registered. They have valid drivers licenses. They comply with certain vehicle issues, and they have use of a parking spot in a lot that’s otherwise vacant all night,” Mastrocola said.

Until this happens, homeless people like Salvador and Elaine will keep shuffling their RVs around the South Bay.

“Side by side…always,” Elaine said.

Not everyone who is living in his or her vehicle thinks it’s a bad idea.

On Friday night, we’ll introduce you to a man who has turned his van into a comfortable home.

And he explains how it is also where he runs his business.