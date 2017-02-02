SAN LEANDRO (KRON)- A woman was apparently run over and killed by her boyfriend after an argument Wednesday night in San Leandro, according to police.

The incident happened near the 400 block of Ruth Court near Bayfair Center around 11:50 p.m.

Neighbors say the suspect 26-year old Kevin Velasco lived in this duplex with the victim, his girlfriend.

One woman told KRON4 she saw them fighting outside the home and when Velasco tried to leave, she jumped on the car.

Responding officers found an unresponsive woman trapped under a vehicle.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police are interviewing the woman’s boyfriend and witnesses.

KRON4 spoke with an organization that helps victims of domestic violence who says this could have been avoided.

“It could have been avoided if people knew where to get help and if folks know what the warning signs are when things start to escalate and how to deescalate when things start getting into threats of violence and violence,” said Liz Varela with Building Futures with Women and Children.

Velasco has not been charged but he is in jail and facing charges of homicide, felony domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.