Man dies in fiery car crash in Salinas

SALINAS (KRON) — A young man is dead after his vehicle burst into flames early Thursday morning.

20 year-old Abraham Jesus Requena was driving eastbound on East Boronda Road in a 2015 Lexus IS350 around 1:30 a.m., police said.

It appears that Requena was driving at extremely high speeds when he lost control of the vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle spun out of control and hit a curb. It then struck a tree causing the engine to eject from the vehicle. Then, the Lexus spun around and struck another tree before bursting into flames, police said.

Investigators believe Requena died from the first impact.

There were no eyewitnesses and no evidence to suggest that another vehicle was involved, according to Salinas Police.

Police have not yet determined if alcohol was involved.

The case is under investigation.

