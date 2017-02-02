Oakland police activity on Highway 13

By Published: Updated:
PD_Oakland-Police-generic

OAKLAND (KRON)—Police activity has blocked an on ramp of Highway 13 Thursday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Broadway Terrace on-ramp was reported being blocked just before 6 p.m.

CHP officers are on the scene helping police.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s