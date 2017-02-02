Oakland police activity on Highway 13

OAKLAND (KRON)—Police activity has blocked an on ramp of Highway 13 Thursday night in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Broadway Terrace on-ramp was reported being blocked just before 6 p.m.

CHP officers are on the scene helping police.

Expect possible delays on highway 13 as a result of this. MEDIA: OPD is the primary agency. — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 3, 2017

UPDATE: Only the Broadway Terrace on ramp to NB 13 is blocked due to police activity now. #Oakland — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 3, 2017

