PINOLE (KRON)—Police are searching for three suspects in connection to a strong armed robbery in Pinole on Tuesday morning.

Officers received reports of the incident around 11:30 a.m. near Pinole Valley Road and Rafaela Street.

A 71-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of the street. Officers provided aid as well as requested medical attention

The victim was approached by three suspects who were in a gold or silver Toyota Sienna.

Two of the suspects attacked the woman and stole her purse. While the victim was trying to leave the scene, a female suspect shoved the victim to the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The three suspects left in a Toyota Sienna on Pinole Valley Road.

The first suspect is described as a black female in her 20s with a medium build. The second and third suspects are described as black men in their 20s.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pinole police at 510-724-1111.