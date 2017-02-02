People Behaving Badly: Oakland homeless encampment cleared

OAKLAND (KRON) — The challenge of homelessness is a big one all around the Bay Area.

It is one that Stanley Roberts has followed very closely.

In Oakland, the city is tackling the challenge by working to increase the amount of safe and affordable housing.

For some, that progress is not happening fast enough. And when a public park was taken over, it created health and safety problems–and some community pushback.

Stanley Roberts reports.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

