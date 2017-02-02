San Francisco sheriff’s deputy arrested in FBI raid

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested in an FBI raid on Thursday.

April Myres, who has been a sheriff’s deputy since 1996, was recently assigned as a jail ward at San Francisco General Hospital.

No other details have been made available as to why she was arrested.

Here is a statement from the sheriff’s office:

The behavior described in the allegations against Ms. Myres falls wells below the standard of conduct we and the public expect of our peace officers and it is not reflective of the hard work and dedication of the men & women of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department. We are grateful to the FBI and the SF District Attorney’s office for their thorough and complete investigation of this matter with which we were actively involved from the beginning. Ms.Myres has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review and evaluation of all the evidence to determine appropriate discipline up to and including termination. Ms.Myres joined the sheriff’s department in July 1996 and was most recently assigned to the jail ward at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.