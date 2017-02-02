Sierra LaMar murder trial Day 4 in tweets

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom for Day 4 of the Sierra LaMar murder trial.

We are keeping a running tab of his live Twitter updates and the prosecution and defense argue their cases:

THE LATEST: Sierra LaMar murder trial

#SierraLaMar trial: her classmate on stand now. They rode bus together. Answering questions about #Sierra's phone, social media, school. pic.twitter.com/38S0JQnWjF — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 2, 2017

Jury see's makeup, books, snacks, other stuff in SierraLaMar's bag as deputy testifies how he handled/photographed those items. pic.twitter.com/WXU66IFYhG — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 2, 2017

#AntolinGarciaTorres thru the years. No cameras at trial. Hair combed over, close-cropped on sides now. Wearing sweaters at murder trial. pic.twitter.com/5AsdL3fizz — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 2, 2017

In cross exam of Deputy, #GarciaTorres atty Al Lopez attacks evidence. Deputy says mud from #Sierra's bag might be on board w/other items pic.twitter.com/CHCtfPzW9a — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 2, 2017

Dep. Dist. Atty. David Boyd & #GarciaTorres attorney Al Lopez lead their respective teams in #SierraLaMar case. Day 4 of murder trial pic.twitter.com/foJDteHhTi — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 2, 2017

#AntolinGarciaTorres Murder trial resumes. He's charged in the 2012 killing of 15 yr old #SierraLaMar. Deputy testifying about evidence. pic.twitter.com/wYDNqb6ucr — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 2, 2017