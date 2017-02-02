Study: Laundry detergent pods burning kids’ eyes

(KRON)—New concerns Thursday night about those laundry detergent pods.

Now, children are getting chemically burned from them.

A new study says there has been a spike in children getting burned from laundry pods from 2012 to 2015.

The number rose more than 30 times among kids between three and four-years-old

The study was done by the medical journal Jama Ophthalmology and they say most of the burns happened at home.

The kids would play with the pods and the pods would break or leak onto the children’s hands and then they would rub their eyes.

Scientists say the detergent in the pods is not the same as regular detergent.

It has a higher concentration of chemicals making the eye burns extremely painful.