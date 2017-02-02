Sunnyvale police searching for possible third suspect connected to armed robbery at a Verizon store

By Published:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Sunnyvale police are searching for a possible third suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Verizon store on Thursday.

The police activity is happening in the area of Costa Mesa Terrace and Corte Madera. People are being asked to avoid the area.

The store is located in the 100 block of East El Camino Real.

There is no description of the third suspect.

Two suspects are in custody, and a handgun was found in the suspect car, police said.

No other details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s