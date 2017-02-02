SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Sunnyvale police are searching for a possible third suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Verizon store on Thursday.

The police activity is happening in the area of Costa Mesa Terrace and Corte Madera. People are being asked to avoid the area.

The store is located in the 100 block of East El Camino Real.

There is no description of the third suspect.

Two suspects are in custody, and a handgun was found in the suspect car, police said.

No other details are available at this time.

