SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you are thinking about a new big screen TV for the big game on Sunday, now is the time to buy.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate says TVs are at their lowest price right before the Super Bowl.

He shows us what is hot in TVs right now and how to get the best deal.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

For more on TV deals and 2017 tech trends to look forward to, click here to listen to our KRON4 Spotlight podcast.