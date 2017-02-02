The World According to Gary: Dell Curry with the shot

By Published: Updated:
gwthu

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich share the latest on college football National Signing Day, the Super Bowl 51 coin toss, and Dell Curry scoring a three-point shot in his suit and tie.

National Signing Day for college football has come and gone. One coach is pulling out all the stops to woo his team, a trip to Rome.

Former President George HW Bush and former First Lady, Barbara Bush, will flip the coin for Super Bowl 51.

Steph Curry’s father, Dell Curry, proved he hasn’t lost his touch, making a three-point shot from the sideline.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s