The World According to Gary: Dell Curry with the shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich share the latest on college football National Signing Day, the Super Bowl 51 coin toss, and Dell Curry scoring a three-point shot in his suit and tie.

National Signing Day for college football has come and gone. One coach is pulling out all the stops to woo his team, a trip to Rome.

Former President George HW Bush and former First Lady, Barbara Bush, will flip the coin for Super Bowl 51.

Steph Curry’s father, Dell Curry, proved he hasn’t lost his touch, making a three-point shot from the sideline.