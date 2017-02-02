TRex Planet Trivia Contest

TAKE THE KRON4 TRIVIA HERE

How well do you know your dinosaurs? Would you like to learn more and experience what it would have been like to stand next to a T-Rex? Visit TRex planet February 11th & 12th at the Alameda County Fairgrounds or Sonoma County Fairgrounds for an adventure of the prehistoric periods!

Enter our trivia contest here and take a chance at winning 2 tickets to one of the shows! KRON4 will randomly draw 10 winners (show tickets are for the ALAMEDA Co. show only)

Contest runs today through February 9th. Winners will be announced and contacted on February 10th. All winners will be able to pick up their tickets at will-call.

The ultimate family adventure!

Tickets for Children $25 and Adults 12+ $20