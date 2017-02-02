Trump responds to UC Berkeley protests, threatens to pull funding

President Donald Trump speak in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. A day ahead of Trump’s weekend call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the fight within the Republican Party over the direction of U.S. policy toward Moscow intensified. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
BERKELEY (KRON) — President Trump took to Twitter early Thursday morning to respond to the protests at the University of California at Berkeley that turned violent.

The crowd was protesting a right-wing commentator’s appearance at the school. The school even canceled Wednesday’s talk by Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor of Breitbart News, after some 1,500 people had gathered outside the venue.

But officials said it was a smaller group of protesters dressed in black and in hooded sweatshirts that showed up as night fell to break windows with metal barricades, throw smoke bombs and flares and start a large bonfire outside the building with a diesel generator.

President Trump responded on Twitter taking in question the school’s federal funding.

