BERKELEY (KRON) — President Trump took to Twitter early Thursday morning to respond to the protests at the University of California at Berkeley that turned violent.

The crowd was protesting a right-wing commentator’s appearance at the school. The school even canceled Wednesday’s talk by Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor of Breitbart News, after some 1,500 people had gathered outside the venue.

But officials said it was a smaller group of protesters dressed in black and in hooded sweatshirts that showed up as night fell to break windows with metal barricades, throw smoke bombs and flares and start a large bonfire outside the building with a diesel generator.

President Trump responded on Twitter taking in question the school’s federal funding.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

A bonfire set by demonstrators protesting a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos burns on Sproul Plaza on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The event was canceled out of safety concerns after protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire. A Trump supporter clashes with a protester during a rally against a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. Graffiti left by protesters who were against a scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos is seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. University of California at Berkeley police guard the building where Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was to speak Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif.