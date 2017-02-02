PITTSBURGH (KRON) — The video is stunning.

A driver launched off an interstate exit ramp in Pennsylvania and crash-landed in a parking lot below.

The red car flies through the air and slams down in a cloud of debris but the driver is miraculously uninjured.

The car landed outside and auto shop in Pittsburgh where the owner says this sort of thing has happened about eight times before.

Police have put up yellow hazard signs warning along the exit. But they have reportedly been knocked down in all the crashes.

There were no injuries.

And the driver is lucky to have his two feet safely on the ground.