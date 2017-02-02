

HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI (KRON) — After a devastating tornado swept through Mississippi, a man who lost his home says the one thing that did survive is a reminder that he’s blessed to be alive.

Twenty-five miles of destruction was left behind by the powerful tornado that tore through Mississippi.

Daniel Braggett said there is nothing left of his home. It was ripped to pieces.

A Facebook message from a woman living near the Alabama state line found one of his old elementary school art drawings.

The tornado carried it more than 100 miles away.

Braggett says he could not believe the drawing made it that far and he is glad to have it back. Along with a

It is a story he will tell for the rest of his life.

Watch the above video to see the full report.