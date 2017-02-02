VIDEO: Late daughter leaves behind letters for mother in Georgia

GEORGIA (KRON)- A Georgia mother mourning the loss of her daughter, remembers her from letters.

Sixteen-year-old Macy Mathis wrote 25 letters to her mother, Cindy Mathis, on her birthday.

One letter read,”Open when you’re feeling lonely.”

Macy died five days after gifting her mother with the letters.

She died in a tragic car accident that also claimed the life of her boyfriend.

“I’ll play with your hair and rub your back until you fall asleep,” Mathis read from one letter.

Cindy Mathis had only opened three of the letters before her daughter died.

“I’m thankful I only opened three because I need them more now,” said Mathis.

Macy won’t ever come back, but her mother believes her spirit lies within the letters she left behind.