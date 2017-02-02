VIDEO: Parents of woman killed in San Bruno crosswalk plead public for help in finding hit-and-run suspect

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — The parents of a young woman killed in a crosswalk in San Bruno held a press conference with police on Thursday, pleading with the public for a witness to come forward with information that might lead to an arrest.

Police say it was a busy time of day, just about 5:30 p.m, when Carly Flynn was struck at the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Cherry Avenue in December.

When officers arrived at the scene, Flynn was in critical condition.

She died two days later from her injuries.

On Thursday, lead investigators along with Flynn’s parents are asking for help in solving this high priority case.

