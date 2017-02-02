VIDEO: White House not yet open for tours

The White House, seen from the South Lawn in Washington, gives the media a preview of the White House gardens and grounds on Saturday, April 21, 2012, prior to the official opening of the Garden Tours to the public. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The White House, seen from the South Lawn in Washington, gives the media a preview of the White House gardens and grounds on Saturday, April 21, 2012, prior to the official opening of the Garden Tours to the public. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON)—The White House is expected to be opening again for public tours in the next few weeks.

It has been closed during the transition while the president’s administration fills the visitor’s office positions.

The first lady’s staff is in charge of public tours along with the Easter Egg Roll and National Christmas Tree Lighting.

Melania Trump recently announced Lindsay Reynolds as her chief of staff.

Reynolds previously served in the George W. Bush white house.

She says Melania is working to ensure that the White House Visitors’ Office is fully staffed and operational “in the coming weeks.”

